Federal agents arrived in Bend, Oregon, after activists blocked ICE bus

The City of Bend Police Department verified federal agents had arrived on the scene however regional cops were not helping them. Police Chief Mike Krantz stated the department was warned that ICE agents were in the city for an examination, “however we were not made aware of their detailed plans.”

The federal agents have actually because left the location, the cops department stated, and the demonstrators have actually distributed “peacefully.”

The Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli stated the existence of police was to apprehend 2 undocumented people with “a history of criminal violent behavior.”

“While ICE respects the rights of people to voice their opinion peacefully, that does not include illegally interfering with their federal law enforcement duties,” Cuccinelli stated in a declaration. “ICE will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its officers and detainees, and will vigorously pursue protection against anyone who puts them in harm’s way.”