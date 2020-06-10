Fed warns US faces ‘long road’ to recovery

Image copyright

Getty Images

The head of America’s central bank has pledged to continue support for the US economy for “as long as it takes”.

Warning that the US faces a “long road” to recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the financial institution would keep interest rates near zero for the near future.

A policymaker forecast released by the Fed showed rates remaining low before end of 2022.

“This is going to take some time,” Mr Powell said.

In December, Fed policymakers said they expected the US economy to grow about 2% this season and the unemployment rate to remain around 3.5%.

But the pandemic has significantly rewritten that outlook, prompting the loss of a lot more than 20 million jobs in March and April in the US alone.

US recession: What can the 2008 recession teach us relating to this one?

Pandemic pushes US in to official recession

The OECD on Wednesday said the pandemic had triggered the absolute most severe recession in a hundred years and warned that the global economy could contract 7.6% this year, should a second outbreak hit.

Predictions released by the Fed on Wednesday show policymakers expect the US economy to shrink 6.5% this year and the unemployment rate to be 9.3%, before falling to 6.5% in 2021.

That would still be a large increase from the 3.5% rate recorded in February.

‘Aggressive action’

The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates toward zero at the onset of the pandemic and contains pledged to maintain low rates before economy is back on the right track.

It has pumped trillions of dollars into the economic climate, buying up US Treasuries and other assets to encourage banks to keep lending and prevent an industry collapse.

It has also stepped in with new programmes to lend to small and medium-sized firms and get corporate and municipal debt.

The swift action has won widespread praise in Washington. In a hearing about the pandemic response on Wednesday, Republican Senator John Kennedy called Mr Powell a “rock star”.

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton, said the Fed’s statement on Wednesday was “affirmation of central banks everywhere doing what they need to do”.

Analysts credit the Fed’s aggressive response with helping to drive a rally in financial markets, which may have rebounded sharply from their lows.

Mr Powell on Wednesday said financial conditions had improved, thanks to the Fed’s efforts to keep markets from freezing up.

He defended the bank’s plan to carry on asset purchases at the present levels, despite criticisms that such moves primarily help wealthy investors.

“We don’t take those gains for granted,” Mr Powell said.

No change in rates of interest at this meeting, and it seems most of the Fed’s policy makers expect no change before 2023.

One of the documents released alongside the policy statements is a summary of the expectations of the Fed’s policy makers.

It does not identify individuals, but it does give us some indication of what they’re thinking, if not just who is thinking it.

None expect rates to rise this year or next. There is at least one who thinks there will be an increase of a complete percentage point in 2022. But most think that wont happen.

On growth the absolute most optimistic thinks this year might find a contraction of 4.2%. One expects quite a hideous figure of 10%.

Most are expectant of a reunite to growth next year. But invest the the median – the main one in the middle in the event that you rank them – it will likely be 2022 before this year’s losses are fully recovered.

The cumulative picture for that projection is an economy 1.6% larger because year than it was a year ago.

That suggests, for that period, a lot more than two years of lost growth, at the rate they think is probable over the longterm.