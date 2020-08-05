Fed policymakers say pickup in infections slowing U.S. economic recovery By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Clarida welcomes a member of the Dallas Fed personnel in Dallas



By Jonnelle Marte

New York City (Reuters) – A revival in coronavirus cases is slowing the economic recovery and the pandemic will continue to weigh on the U.S. economy and American life for longer than at first anticipated, 3 Federal Reserve policymakers stated on Wednesday.

The U.S. economy started to grow in May and June after taking a significant hit start inMarch But development stalled in July as infections increased in some parts of the nation, resulting in fresh constraints, U.S. main lenders stated.

“The issue with the resurgence in the virus is it slowed down or somewhat muted the recovery we’ve been expecting,” Robert Kaplan, the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank president, stated in an interview with CNN.

The boost in infections has actually raised the drawback dangers to the economic outlook and recommends the resuming of the U.S. economy might be more lengthy than lots of at first prepared for, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester stated in a speech for the Liberal Arts MacroeconomicsConference

The increasing case load deals “a stark reminder that there are several different scenarios that could play out,” Mester stated.

