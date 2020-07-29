Fed keeps interest rates near zero, saying the recovery will depend on the pandemic

“The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term,” the central bank said in a statement.

Even though the economy was beginning to rebound after grinding to a halt during the pandemic lockdown in the spring, the level of economic activity was still well below the levels from the start of the year, the Fed said.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 pm ET.