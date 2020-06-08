Fed economists make the case for negative interest rates in the United States

In theory, negative interest rates would motivate more people and businesses to borrow money, which will stimulate the economy. Critics argue that negative rates would penalize people wanting to save money, along with the big banks by forcing them to make unprofitable loans.

Researchers for the St. Louis branch of the Fed wrote in a report late last month that the combination of “aggressive fiscal and monetary policies is necessary for the United States to achieve a V-shaped recovery.”

“Aggressive policy means that the US will need to consider negative interest rates and aggressive government spending, such as spending on infrastructure,” said Yi Wen, an economist with the St. Louis Fed, and Brian Reinbold, a research associate, in the report.

Negative rates and more fiscal stimulus could lift economy

Wen and Reinbold argue that negative rates may need to remain in place for years in order to be fully effective.

“These policies also need to continue even when the crisis is about to end to provide a further boost, leading to a more robust recovery,” they wrote, adding that there really has to be both negative rates and more authorities spending. The Fed can not do it alone.

“Aggressive monetary policy — such as negative interest rates — may be ineffective on its own without aggressive fiscal stimulus,” Yi and Reinbold wrote.

Most economists are expecting the Fed to resist going subzero. But you may still find some who say the central bank will sooner or later follow Europe and Japan down that road. Bankrate’s chief financial analyst Greg McBride even said in a report Monday he thinks negative rates are “inevitable” in the United States.

Powell has called for more fiscal stimulus, but he has stopped short of advocating for negative interest rates. There are good reasons for that.

Deutsche Bank DB Negative rates in Japan have not led to an economic revival — that economy has remained relatively stagnant for the past three decades. Rates have now been below zero in Europe since 2014, and which has hurt savers and created massive problems for giant European financial institutions such as

There will also be legitimate concerns that negative rates will severely hurt profits for big banks in the United States. Rates below zero would squeeze the margins of banks’ lending arms. That might cause them to lend less — which could be catastrophic for the economy.

Does Fed still must be this aggressive after strong jobs report?

US banks are in much better financial shape now than these were at the height of the 2008 global economic crisis. After all, many of the Fed’s stimulus efforts are aimed at encouraging banks to lend more. But the banks will be hurt by lower rates.

The surprisingly strong May jobs report may also convince the Fed that a few of its actions are already having the desired outcome and that it generally does not need to resort to such drastic action as cutting rates below zero.

Some economists are once again referring to the chance of a quick and steep V-shaped recovery.

a month ago. Traders are pricing in a 12% chance of a small rate hike at the Fed meeting on Wednesday. That’s up from just 3% odds of a hike yesterday and a 0% likelihood of an interest rate increasea month ago.

The odds are still against a rate hike in 2010, but some experts say the Fed does not want to be trapped in a host where it has to keep rates this low for as long as did last time around.

“We aren’t expecting a return to the extended zero-rate time frame of 2008 to 2016, but one best measured in quarters, adding up to a couple of years at most,” said Deborah Cunningham, chief investment officer of world wide liquidity markets for Federated Hermes, in a report a week ago.

Covid-19 still poses an important public health risk, particularly as economies reopen, and a resurgence of cases could deal even more blows to the economy and markets.

Negative rates are likely a last resort for the Fed. But there could be a need for more unconventional moves by the Fed chair if the recovery is endangered.

“Powell has signaled that negative interest rates are not in the cards right now,” said Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group, in a study. “However, if a second wave of the virus hits later this year and the economy takes another fall before it can even get back up on its knees, more drastic monetary measures may be necessary.”