Feast your eyes upon the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic White color

We have actually currently seen some quite in-depth renders of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the routine Galaxy Note 20 ahead of their launching on August 5, and have actually likewise discovered their essential specs in addition to supposed prices. But it appears that the floodgates of leakages are yet to close anytime quickly, as renders of the Galaxy Note 20 duo have actually now appeared online in 2 brand-new colors.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic White (Image: 91 Mobiles)

Starting with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the upcoming Samsung flagship has actually now been identified in a lovely brand-new Mystic White color (imagined above). The phone appears to have actually taken some motivation from the Galaxy Note 10’s Aura White color choice. The S Pen likewise has a matching color plan, imitating the white and chrome surface on the gadget.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Green (Image: 91 Mobiles)

In addition to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, we likewise get a look of the Galaxy Note 20 rocking a yet-to-be-seen Mystic Green color in all its magnificence. Right off the bat though, this will unquestionably draw contrasts with the Midnight Green color of the iPhone 11Pro However, Samsung appears to have actually opted for a lighter and more lively shade of green and has actually offered the S Pen the exact same color treatment also.