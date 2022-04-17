Feast of the Miraculous Resurrection of Christ in the Mother Monastery of Antelias | Morning:

To celebrate the Feast of the Miraculous Resurrection of Christ, on Sunday, April 17, 2022, a large crowd of believers gathered at the Mother Monastery of Antelias to participate in the Mass of the Mother Monastery of Antelias. Gregory the Illuminator in the Mother Cathedral Serving and listening to the liturgy of His Holiness Aram A. The message to His Holiness. His S. The bishops attached to the consecration were Gersh. T. Archbishop Komitas Ohanian and Gersh. T. Archbishop Shahan Sarkisian.

“The miraculous resurrection of Christ is a celebration of victory. the victory over heaven, the earth mixed with sin and corruption; , which became a life-giving source and a noble mission, and the Church strengthened by it, over the centuries, valued itself and realized it in human life. “Resurrection was the mighty rock against which all the storms of history came and shattered. “The Christian faith remained and the Church, the protector and life-giving source of that faith,” His Holiness emphasized. The anointing goes on to say that throughout history, our people and our homeland have always been resurrected in times of trouble and have renewed themselves with that faith. The patriarch referred to the words of Christ, which he uttered in a surprise appearance to the disciples after his resurrection, saying, “Peace be to you, I’s not to be afraid,” and reminded the believers that Christ is coming to us today to say, ” Do not be afraid. “

The patriarch then referred to the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh. His Holiness made it clear that the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia could not remain indifferent and silent in the face of the prevailing situation. Addressing our compatriots in Artsakh in particular, he said: “People of Artsakh, we say we are with you, in the strongest sense of the word.”

His Holiness said that “independence and justice are God-given values ​​and rights. The people of Artsakh have collectively established and strengthened their independence on the land where they have lived and created for centuries. “Therefore, the independence of a people can not be the subject of a bargaining table,” he stressed. Referring to the situation in Armenia, the Patriarch expressed his concern and said that today Armenia is facing serious alarms and we expect that the officials of Armenia, the people, as well as the people of Artsakh will be able to firmly establish their collective will, because the will of a nation to live freely. The right cannot be interpreted in the light of the so-called geopolitical conditions.

In the last part of his message, His Holiness addressed the Armenians of Lebanon, again assuring them with his paternal care that the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia continues to stand by the Lebanese Armenians. In this regard, the Patriarch also spoke about the upcoming parliamentary elections in Lebanon and the representation of the Lebanese-Armenian community. He said that it is necessary to realize that the Armenian community is one of the seven main communities in Lebanon and has its obligations and rights, which are realized due to our fair representation in the parliament. In this regard, he urged Lebanese-Armenians, both inside and outside Lebanon, to take an active part in the community’s activities by electing representatives of the Armenian community, who are both recognized by the community and who recognize the Armenian community. “It is true that all the deputies in the Lebanese parliament represent Lebanon under the Lebanese flag, but they enter there on behalf of the community. Therefore, it is not acceptable for us for random people to represent the Armenian community in the parliament. ” Therefore, no person, exploiting his community affiliation, could represent the Armenian community, he said.

Let us inform that S. The Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia, members of the National Central Board of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, the staff of the embassy, ​​representatives of parties, organizations, structures and bodies and high-ranking national and political officials were present at the liturgy. and S. The “Shnorhali” choir of the Catholicosate sang the liturgy.

Let us remember that S. and at the end of the Immortal Liturgy, Aram A. His Holiness received the children of our people and high-ranking national and political officials in the Holy See. Congratulations on Easter.

Information system of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia