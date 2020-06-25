Fears that Japan’s ‘izakaya culture will die’

Japan’s after-work drinking scene has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, forcing its often jam-packed izakaya dining bars to reinvent themselves to survive.

For decades, izakayas – a mainstay of Japanese working culture and late-night drinking – have thrived by offering cheap drinks to thirsty office workers in cozy settings.

Even though lockdown measures to contain the virus were lifted in late May, izakayas are facing an existential crisis as more people work at home and social-distancing rules force most eating and drinking outlets to halve their seating.

“I used to drink out about twice a week. Not anymore,” said 26-year-old Erika Aoi.

“It was nice to hang out with colleagues after work, so it’s sad the culture is shrinking.”

Hitoshi Yaosaka’s shops are those types of hit hard. The 10 izakayas that he runs in Tokyo have observed customer numbers return to just a third of the pre-pandemic levels, with fewer workers commuting to nearby offices.

“If drinking out isn’t considered welcome, izakayas will go under. There’s a pretty good chance Japan’s izakaya culture will die down,” says Yaosaka, who warns that small izakayas like his aren’t profitable if the already-tiny establishments cut counter seats by half.

The government hasn’t given a timeframe for just how long the restrictions will last. But officials warn they have to stay in place until a powerful vaccine is developed. That may prod more organizations to allow employees to work at home and reduce opportunities for drinking outings with far-flung colleagues.

Restaurants make-up 16 percent of coronavirus-related bankruptcies in Japan up to now, according to data from think tank Tokyo Shoko Research.

The gloom could put a dent in consumption for months or even years, and prolong Japan’s already deepening recession.

“Consumption may rebound somewhat in June but will take a very long time to return to pre-pandemic levels,” said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

The disappearance of social drinking has hit restaurant and izakaya chain operators like Colowide, which is shutting seven percent of its 2,665 outlets. Rival Watami can also be closing 13 per cent of approximately 500 outlets.

Takeshi Niinami, a government adviser and head of Japanese beverage maker Suntory Holdings, warns that more than 20 per cent of bars and restaurants could fail due to the pandemic.

“Given the current coronavirus situation, what I’d like to see is for them to make it through the next two to three years until we can allow for more noisy, intimate get-togethers,” Niinami said.

Surviving that long isn’t any easy task for many izakayas in a shrinking market. Some are rethinking their business models.

Watami will open new wagyu beef restaurants targeting families and launch a fried-chicken delivery service.

Setouchi Lemon Shokudo, an izakaya near Tokyo’s Nihonbashi business district, was packed with workers in offices before the pandemic.

Now, social-distancing policies have forced the shop to cut seats to 30 from 50. Sales and visitor numbers in June remain 30 percent of what they were this past year.

To make up for lost sales, the shop bought a food truck to market lunches to a wider range of clients. It also started attempting to sell take-out meals and food online.

Tadao Nakashima, chief executive officer of Bears Corp, which owns Setouchi Lemon, does not are expectant of business to recoup this year.

“The pandemic has shaken the foundation of our business, which is to provide a venue for face-to-face communication,” said Nakashima, who has been in the izakaya business for significantly more than two decades.

“We may need to come up with a model that doesn’t focus too much on alcohol.”