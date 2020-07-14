Fears Sydney coronavirus cluster has spread to Queensland after 18 people visited Crossroads Hotel

Eighteen people in Queensland have been instructed to self isolate after they visited the Crossroads Hotel in south-west Sydney which is at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak.

Already at least 21 COVID-19 cases have been identified after visiting the venue, in Casula, between July 3 and July 10.

Any patrons who visited the hotel between those dates have been urged to get tested.

Since the cluster was announced, 18 people who are currently in Queensland have presented for testing.

They are all awaiting their results in quarantine.

Authorities believe that number will continue to rise in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced New South Wales local government areas of Liverpool and Campbelltown would be considered COVID-19 hotspots from midday.

Borders remain closed to all Victorians, where the entire state has been identified as a potential hotspot as it grapples with a devastating second outbreak.

Ms Palaszczuk is facing mounting pressure from Queenslanders – particularly online – to reassess the state’s position on borders and consider barring anybody from New South Wales, too.

On Tuesday, there were zero new confirmed cases of the deadly respiratory virus in Queensland, and four active infections.

More to come.