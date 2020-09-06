Fears of Census undercount; college students expelled

Despite a Labor Day weekend heat wave that would normally send them flocking to the beach, thousands of San Diego State University students have been ordered to stay indoors because of an outbreak of the coronavirus.

About 2,600 students live on campus from among 35,000 enrolled at the university. The lockdown order follows a move to online classes only several days ago. The university has reported 120 cases so far.

Taking a hard line, Northeastern University plans to dismiss 11 first-year students – and not refund their tuition – after they were found together in a hotel room in Boston. The gathering violated rules aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19. They were among 800 students staying in two-person rooms at a Westin in conjunction with a study-abroad program.

A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Saturday shows one state set records for new cases: West Virginia. Three states had a record number of deaths in a week.: Kentucky, Missouri and North Dakota. The records come amid fears that Labor Day weekend parties could spread the virus.

And the coronavirus is leading to fears that Black and Latino Americans could be undercounted as part of the Census. A USA TODAY analysis found in 63% of census tracts there have been fewer initial responses than for the 2010 count.

Some significant developments: