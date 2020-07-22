Fears of a new Sydney coronavirus outbreak as care home worker tests positive

A staff member at a Sydney care home has tested positive for coronavirus, sparking fears of yet another COVID-19 cluster.

The employee at Ashfield Baptist Homes aged care in Sydney’s inner-west dined at the Thai Rock Restaurant in Wetherill Park, which has since been linked to several cases.

Other staff and residents at the facility are now in isolation and being tested for the deadly respiratory infection, New South Wales Health said in a statement.

“The risk to other staff and residents is considered to be very low as the staff member wore masks, gloves and gowns when working with residents and did not work while symptomatic,” the statement said.

Ashfield Baptist Homes has since been closed to the public pending test results.

More to come.