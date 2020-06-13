Fears grow for Henry the 40ft whale as it beaches for the second time in 24 hours 

Fears are growing for the health of a 40ft whale that has been stranded on a British estuary for the second time in 24 hours.

The fin whale, named Henry by rescue crew from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), was found beached on the banks of the Dee Estuary in North Wales around 9am this morning.

This is the second time that Henry has been found stranded after having a rescue team released him back to the sea at 1.30pm on Friday.

It was hoped the fin whale, the second largest animal after the blue whale, would have been strong enough to survive on its own.

However, after getting stranded again in North Wales, the BDLMR said that things looked ‘less positive’ for Henry today.

In a post on their internet site they said: ‘Due to the size and weight of the animal and the geography of the area, it just isn’t possible to obtain the animal closer to the water to greatly help relieve the pressure on its human body.

‘Dragging the animal by its tail will cause significant injuries and is not a choice. As we mentioned yesterday, putting the animal to sleep can also be incredibly difficult for a number of reasons linked to its size too.

‘We are saddened to say that the outlook today is looking less positive than yesterday.’

Dan Jarvis of the BDLMR said that, given its size and weight and the fact the mammal cannot support its own weight, there are concerns its body organs could have become damaged while beached.

Holyhead Coastguard and Flint RNLI will also be dealing with the stranded whale.

A spokesperson for the Holyhead Coastguard said their crews are keeping watch as people are attempting to take images while the tide rises.

They also said that the police will also be assisting.