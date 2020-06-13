Fears grow for Henry the 40ft whale as it beaches for the second time in 24 hours 

Fears grow for Henry the 40ft whale stranded in British estuary as it beaches for the second time in 24 hours
- Henry the fin whale was found beached on the Dee Estuary at 9am this morning
- He was only released by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue at 1.30pm yesterday
- The BDMLR said that the situation looks ‘less positive’ for beached Henry today
- Holyhead Coastguard, Flint RNLI and police are typical helping the rescue team
Fears are growing for the health of a 40ft whale that has been stranded on a British estuary for the second time in 24 hours.
The fin whale, named Henry by rescue crew from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), was found beached on the banks of the Dee Estuary in North Wales around 9am this morning.
This is the second time that Henry has been found stranded after having a rescue team released him back to the sea at 1.30pm on Friday.
It was hoped the fin whale, the second largest animal after the blue whale, would have been strong enough to survive on its own.
However, after getting stranded again in North Wales, the BDLMR said that things looked ‘less positive’ for Henry today.
In a post on their internet site they said: ‘Due to the size and weight of the animal and the geography of the area, it just isn’t possible to obtain the animal closer to the water to greatly help relieve the pressure on its human body.
‘Dragging the animal by its tail will cause significant injuries and is not a choice. As we mentioned yesterday, putting the animal to sleep can also be incredibly difficult for a number of reasons linked to its size too.
In a post on their internet site, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said: We are saddened to state that the outlook today is looking less positive than yesterday’
‘We are saddened to say that the outlook today is looking less positive than yesterday.’
Dan Jarvis of the BDLMR said that, given its size and weight and the fact the mammal cannot support its own weight, there are concerns its body organs could have become damaged while beached.
Holyhead Coastguard and Flint RNLI will also be dealing with the stranded whale.
A spokesperson for the Holyhead Coastguard said their crews are keeping watch as people are attempting to take images while the tide rises.
They also said that the police will also be assisting.
What are fin whales and therefore are they commonly found in the UK?
Next to the blue whale, the fin whale is the second largest mammal in the world.
They have a definite ridge along their straight back behind the dorsal fin, which gives it the nickname ‘razorback’. Fin whales employ an unusual feature: the lower right jaw is white colored and the lower left jaw is black.
Extensive hunting of the fin whale means that they’re listed as globally put at risk and near threatened in Europe.
Normally, fin whales are available in all the major seas and favour cooler waters. They try to avoid swimming in tropical or arctic waters though.
Fin whales really are a rare sight in the British Isles but are most commonly sighted off of Scotland’s northern coast and are less commonly spotted around the rest of the country.
Typically staying away from shallower waters, it is not known why fin whales have now been found stranded on some British coasts in the past few years.
