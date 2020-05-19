Fears for Everest windows as firm teeters on brink of collapse

Double glazing large Everest is feared to be on the brink of collapse tonight with 2,500 jobs and contracts value greater than £100m in danger, MailOnline can reveal.

The windows firm has been compelled to droop all operations throughout the coronavirus pandemic, leaving it on the verge of administration.

Lockdown easing is unlikely to come back to the ailing firm’s rescue, with one supply revealing that Everest ‘was in hassle earlier than Covid, however this has been a tipping level’.

Efforts are believed to be underway to dump contracts value £102m with potential patrons locked in talks, sources mentioned.

The firm’s 2,500 staff grasp within the stability, as nicely as hopes of a refund for clients who’ve already booked fittings.

It is just not clear if a purchaser has been discovered, however an announcement is anticipated within the coming days.

Everest has downed instruments throughout the coronavirus disaster, cancelling all scheduled fittings and blocking any future appointments.

Everest’s buyer companies operation additionally stays nearly shuttered, and the firm didn’t reply to MailOnline’s request for remark tonight.

Customers who’ve already purchased companies have been left within the lurch, with social distancing guidelines scuppering deliberate work.

A May 14 assertion on the mothballed firm’s web site says it’s hoping to start manufacturing once more ‘very quickly’.

It says: ‘Unfortunately our manufacturing, set up and customer support features all stay closed with the goal of retaining our employees and clients secure.

‘Following the Government assertion that enables manufacturing firms to start working, we’re at present planning to restart operations very quickly.’

But it added: ‘Sadly as our work includes visiting clients’ properties and lots of of our employees work in groups we’re at present having to delay this restart till we will take all potential measure to guard our employees and clients.’

The Hertfordshire-based enterprise was an early pioneer of double glazing and in 2012 was purchased by non-public fairness firm Better Capital, which MailOnline additionally tried to contact.

Lockdown has been notably punishing for manufacturing industries, with many compelled to halt operations because of social distancing guidelines.

Everest are nonetheless providing consultations, although these are being carried out remotely.

All survey and set up work has been stopped and clients who had an appointment are being contacted, the corporate says.