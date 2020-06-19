Fears exam boards will slash GCSE and A Level grades after teachers mark them over-generously

Exam results could be slashed amid forecasts suggesting teachers have marked pupils afflicted with the coronavirus pandemic too generously this season, while other pupils to be relying on the virus will benefit from a £1billion support package.

As some pupils face longer college days and new social distancing measures, data published by FFT Datalab suggests exams regulator Ofqual will need certainly to bring down the outcome of Year 11 and Year 13 pupils this season.

After compiling preliminary results from 1,900 schools around the world, the datalab said: ‘The proposed grades submitted to the exam boards will still have now been above those awarded this past year.

‘Consequently, it seems likely that Ofqual and the exam boards will need certainly to apply statistical moderation to the grades submitted by schools, bringing them down on average.’

Headteachers will be encouraged to employ private tutors to run intensive after-school classes. Pictured: Year 10 pupils have their temperature checked as they get to school

Qualifications and exams regulator OfQual has been tasked with assessing the grades teachers have given pupils, based off their own attainment in class and previous work, after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled end of year exams for the class of 2020.

According to FFT Datalab, the average mark teachers submit for 2020 was greater than the grade average for 2019 atlanta divorce attorneys subject it looked at – it suggested Ofqual could cut grades by a third, The i reported.

One anonymous exam industry source told The i: ‘It was exactly what I’d have anticipated to see.’

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told the paper: ‘It is understandable if a proportion of grades awarded by schools and colleges are higher than last year’s results. They aren’t marking exams, they are making their best assessment.’

It comes as ministers unveiled a £1billion for schools to fund catch-up classes for children who’ve lost out due to the lockdown.

Headteachers will be encouraged to employ private tutors to run intensive after-school classes to help an incredible number of pupils who’ve lost higher than a term of the education since schools were ordered to close in mid-March.

Schools will be given cash to assess all pupils and identify and help those who have fallen furthest behind.

As the Mail revealed yesterday, children could possibly be asked to work a lengthier school day. And expert assistance will be accessible for those who have difficulties adjusting to the come back to school after months in the home.

Heads will be encouraged to operate summer camps on their premises, although they will maybe not be asked to provide formal lessons.

But ministers accept that it could have a year or even more for kids to catch up on their lost learning, meaning that a lot of the catch-up will need certainly to take place in term time.

The plans will be unmasked by Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson later today.

The Prime Minister, who is anticipated to visit a reopened school to see the challenges first hand, last night stopped short of guaranteeing that all kids will be back at school full-time by September. He said: ‘I am determined to do everything I can to get all children back in school from September, and we will bring forward plans on how this will happen as soon as possible.’

The money will be accessible to all state primary and secondary schools. Pictured: A year 7 pupil in Plymouth, Devon, has a temperature reading

The £1billion fund includes £350million for a ‘national tutoring programme’ aimed at helping the most disadvantaged children and £650million for measures to greatly help all pupils deemed to own lost out.

The Education Endowment Foundation will provide guidance to heads on a ‘toolkit’ of measures which will be eligible for funding. The organisation’s leader Becky Francis last night said that tutoring was ‘the catch-up approach supported by the strongest evidence’.

The money will be available to any or all state primary and secondary schools, however, not nurseries or further education colleges.

While heads will be encouraged to employ private tutors, they will not manage to hire regular teachers or pay overtime to existing staff.

A study by UCL’s Institute of Education this week discovered that two million children have inked less than an hour or so a day of schoolwork all through lockdown. Only 17 % have done significantly more than fours per day.

Paul Whiteman, of the National Association of Head Teachers, last night welcomed the scale of the funding and the decision to provide heads flexibility over how it is spent. ‘This is a considerable sum of money which will empower schools to provide the support that pupils will need as they return to school,’ that he said.