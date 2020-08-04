Fearless Lyon can dump Juventus out of Champions League, claims Depay

The fit-again skipper states the Ligue 1 side will head to Turin without any worry of dealing with the Serie A champions

Memphis Depay states Lyon will take a fearless technique when they try to knock Juventus out of the Champions League on Friday.

Lyon travel to Turin with a 1-0 benefit from a very first leg that was staged method back inFebruary

Rudi Garcia’s side were beaten on charges by Paris Saint-Germain in a Coupe de la Ligue final last Friday that was their very first competitive match considering that March.

While the Ligue 1 season might not be ended up due to the coronavirus pandemic, Juve went back to Serie A action in June and recently sealed a ninth successive title.

Depay understands that will be a benefit for the Italian champions, however the Lyon captain – who made his resurgence versus PSG after recuperating from a knee injury – thinks his side can defy the chances and reach the quarter-finals.

He is priced quote as stating by UEFA.com: “[The first leg] was the very first match I viewed [after suffering a serious knee injury], and I saw a group spirit that made me so extremely delighted.

“Juve weren’t playing well. But now, months later on, the circumstance is completely various. They have actually now played more matches than we have, numerous elements are now totally various to regular.

“But that has actually permitted me to be able to play in the Champions …