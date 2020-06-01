‘Fear will always be there’: Covid-free island prepares to bring home stranded citizens | Palau

For 143 Palau citizens trapped abroad by coronavirus journey restrictions, the journey home, always lengthy, will be particularly tortuous. To attain their Pacific island home they face six lengthy weeks of quarantine – two in Guam, two in a resort in Palau, after which one other two weeks of self-isolation at home. They will additionally face not less than 5 Covid-19 checks.

But some Palauans worry that even these measures will not be sufficient.

Palau, within the north Pacific, is one in every of a handful of nations globally with zero circumstances of coronavirus. Having closed its borders on 22 March, the nation has grappled with how to bring home its citizens, trapped overseas, significantly within the US, with out importing the virus.

The subject has confirmed massively divisive as the federal government has sought to steadiness the rights of citizens to return with the necessity to hold its small inhabitants protected.

President Tommy Remengesau Jr is insistent that folks ought to be allowed to return home, and the federal government plans to repatriate its citizens in three batches, with the primary group of 50 already quarantining in Guam. They are scheduled to arrive into Palau on 11 June.

Returning citizens face two weeks of quarantine in a resort in Guam, then two weeks of quarantine in a resort underneath police guard in Palau, earlier than a remaining two weeks of self-isolation, all whereas present process common testing.

The coverage is a controversial one. Remengesau has break up with members of the nation’s Congress on the repatriation challenge, however final week advised lawmakers the federal government would sponsor the returnees no matter political opposition, saying the nation had a duty to bring its citizens home.

“Fear is always going to be there … but you have to ask the question: what do you do with the citizens in distress? Do you simply say close the door and say ‘You are not allowed into the country?’”

“It boils down to minimising the risk and making a concerted effort, hopefully, supported by everyone in Palau, although we have fear. But I’m not going to kid myself and say I’ll wait until there is no fear in Palau. We may never see that day come.”

Dee Ann Hasinto, 22, has been stranded within the US state of Oregon because the outbreak of the pandemic. She was scheduled to graduate from Oregon University subsequent month, however is now ready for a flight to bring her again home to her five-year-old daughter.

She lives together with her sister, Daemi Ngirmidol, who’s pregnant, and stated, with Oregon’s excessive charges of Covid-19, she fears for her life each time she steps out of the home.

“I’m risking my life to go out, where I can get infected any time,” she stated. “I will rather be with my family and daughter, rather being stuck here and get infected and die right here alone.”

She doesn’t know when she’ll be ready to get a flight to Guam to start the repatriation course of.

Hasinto is aware of there’s opposition in Palau to repatriation and has seen detrimental feedback on social media saying folks like her ought to keep the place they’re.

“I’m sad. Back home they say that education will lead to success, and the youth of Palau will be the next leaders, that is why we came out here in the first place for education and so we can go back home and help our people. I feel like they are spending a lot of money for us to come to the US, but now they are not spending money on us to come home.”

Not everyone seems to be on board with accepting the stranded Palauans’ return. Several have questioned the president’s determination, arguing it dangers the lives of the 18,000 folks residing in Palau, in contrast to solely 143 nationals stranded abroad.

“I’m totally against it because we are so not ready,” stated Patric Martin, a resident of the capital Koror. “We have few nurses and doctors and our equipment are only a few and also no vaccines available.”

“The virus is dangerous, and we need to be patient and learn from this virus”.

Senator Stevenson Kuartei, a medical physician, stated whereas it’s throughout the authority of the president to make the decision on repatriations there has to be a cautious evaluation of threat.

“Stranded Palauans can come home safely and has been done with the 10 patients that were repatriated from Taiwan. But that was under a very controlled situation. A meticulously planned and executed strategy must happen that requires quarantining in Guam and Palau with timely testing,” he stated.