Wall Street brokerages have already issued a rating of buy on the stocks of FDX, with more than twenty-nine firms covering the stocks. According to quite a few reports, one of the research analysts has already issued the stocks with a rating of sell, while five of them issued it with a rating of hold. Interestingly, nineteen of the research analysts provided the stocks with a rating of buy, with one analyst giving it a strong buy option. Currently, the target price of FDX calculated over a period of a year is $312.

The Stock Commentary on FDX

FDX has been the research topic for quite a few investment firms Argus, one of the firms covering the firm has already given the stocks of this company a price target increased from $270 to $305, along with a recommendation of buy in a 30th December research report. UBS Group also increased the price target on the company from $320 to $380, with a rating of buy in an 8th December research report. Wolfe Research has decided to go the other way and reduced the rating from outperform to market perform in a 7th January research report. DZ Bank also followed suit with a rating of sell in a 30th December research report.

The stocks of FDX traded on Tuesday at $253.48, with the company having a 1.10 debt-to-equity ratio. The current ratio was fixed at 1.76, with a 1.71 quick ratio. The moving average price of the company over a period of 50 days is $265.26, with the moving average price over a course of 200- days is $243.57. FDX has a $67.19 billion market cap, with a 2.58 PE ratio, and a 1.22 PEG ratio. The year low for this institution is $88.69, while the year high goes as high as $305.66.