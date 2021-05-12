FDA permits the use of the Pfizer vaccine in kids ages 12-15
FDA permits the use of the Pfizer vaccine in kids ages 12-15

Dr. Andre Campbell, Professor of Surgery of UCSF & ICU Physician and Trauma Surgeon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR