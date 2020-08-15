FDA grants emergency use authorization to quick, inexpensive saliva-based Covid-19 diagnostic test

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has actually delayed 2 video games in between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend after a gamer on the Reds checked favorable for Covid -19, the league revealedSaturday

After a video game in between both groups Friday night, reports appeared that a gamer had actually checked favorable for coronavirus. As an outcome, MLB delayed Saturday and Sunday’s video games at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio, to enable extra screening and to total the contact tracing procedure.

Some context: Before Saturday’s statement, MLB was on the edge of playing a complete schedule of video games for the very first time given that July 26.

The St Louis Cardinals, who are set to resume play on Saturday, were the last group to struck by a Covid -19 break out. The group had an overall of 19 video games delayed after 18 members of the group, consisting of 10 gamers, checked favorable for Covid -19.

Previously, The Miami Marlins were required to stop play for 9 days after 21 members of the group, consisting of 18 gamers, checked favorable for the infection.