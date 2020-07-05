FDA commissioner refuses to defend Trump claim that 99% of Covid-19 cases are ‘harmless’

“I’m not going to get into who is right and who is wrong,” Dr. Stephen Hahn, an associate of the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 35% of cases are asymptomatic, but even people with mild or no symptoms can spread the herpes virus to the others.

While the World Health Organization has said the worldwide fatality rate is likely significantly less than 1%, the WHO also said about 20% of all people who are identified as having coronavirus are sick enough to need oxygen or hospital care.