FDA authorizes first at-home coronavirus test

A home-kit which could be used to collect COVID-19 samples has been authorized by the FDA. This is the first diagnostic home kit for COVID-19 authorized by the organization. FDA issues an Emergency Use Authorization or EUA to authorize the COVID-19 RT-PCR Test made by LabCorp.

It can be used by patients to self-collect their samples. They can then mail their sample is a properly insulated package back to the LabCorp laboratory for proper testing. Testing is always pushed as the best public health measure to lower the effect of the pandemic. This home-testing can be a great way to lower its effect.

