FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is a ‘critical step forward in vaccine confidence’: Doctor
FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is a ‘critical step forward in vaccine confidence’: Doctor

Dr. Ben Weston, Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center, joins Yahoo Finance’s Julia LaRoche and Brian Sozzi to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR