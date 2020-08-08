FCS playoffs will not happen this fall

Eight of the 13 NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) conferences have actually now revealed that they aren’t playing conference football this fall– suggesting the yearly FCS playoffs to figure out a nationwide champ will not be held this fall.

The FCS is previously called Division I-AA and is different from the NCAA’s leading tier, NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), which utilizes the College Football Playoff.

The Big Sky Conference revealed Friday that it is delaying its fall 2020 football season to spring2021 Additionally, the Pioneer Football League revealed Friday there would be no conference competitors in thefall The others that formerly have actually revealed they will not have football conference play in the fall are the Colonial Athletic Association, the Ivy League, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Northeast Conference, the Patriot League and the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Per the NCAA Board of Governors standards revealed Wednesday , if 50% or more of qualified groups in a specific sport in a department cancel or delay their fall season, there will be no NCAA fall champion because sport.

North Dakota State , which becomes part of the Missouri Valley Conference, has the most FCS champions, winning 8 of the last 9 titles, consisting of in 2019. The Big Sky stated in a news release that it has actually started checking out customized variations of a conference football schedule to be played in the spring and completely supports the NCAA moving the …

