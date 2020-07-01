FCC officially declares Huawei, ZTE a threat to US national security

The Federal Communications Commission officially declared that Huawei and ZTE are a threat to the US national security in a formal news release. According to Commissioner Brendan Carr, both companies are linked to “Communist China” and intend to engage in large scale industrial espionage.

The decision from FCC implies that companies can’t use subsidies from FCC’s Universal Service Fund to “purchase, obtain, maintain, improve, modify, or otherwise support any equipment or services provided by Huawei and ZTE”.

The designation is the latest step that FCC is taking to protect America’s communications networks from the threats posed by China, the news release states. Previous efforts included launching a proceeding targeted at removing Huawei and ZTE gear from the US communications networks.

Commissioner Carr added that “America has turned the page on the weak and timid approach to Communist China of the past” and has become “showing the strength needed to address Communist China’s threats”. The efforts of the FCC will not stop here, because the commission will continue taking steps that may secure “America’s communications networks from bad actors that would do harm”.

The whole press release is ridden with bold political claims, pushing the technological achievements of the companies to the curb. Companies in the United States remain allowed to trade with Huawei and ZTE in specific fields, but they won’t receive any financial incentives in doing this, which will lead to further alienation of Chinese telecommunication giants even from their US partners.

