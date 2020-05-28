FCC commissioner bashes Twitter over fact-check of Trump: ‘This is opinion journalism’

On Tuesday, Twitter staged a reality assess telling on a single of Trump’s tweets for the very first time, cautioning customers who even despite the president’s claims about mail-in voting, “fact checkers” state there is “no evidence” it might boost fraud risks.

Carr detained Twitter of engaging in “political speech against the president,” asserting that “these are not fact checks that are going on, this is opinion journalism.”

“They’ve gone to Congress time and time again, and represented under oath that they don’t engage in partisan political bias,” Carr said. “And then we see conduct like this, just a regular business practice.”

“I think going forward if these entities want to be political actors, like they pointed out, they have First Amendment rights,” Carr additional, but “they shouldn’t necessarily have these special bonus protections that only that set of political actors have.”

Carr talked seconds after the White House declared that President Trump intends to sign an executive order social networking, although the purpose and goal of the arrangement stay unconfirmed.

“Doing nothing at this point is not an option in my view,” Carr said. “These companies have told us exactly what they are going to do, which is engage in partisan political activity.”

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to the report.