FC Dallas’ Reggie Cannon criticizes booing of players kneeling during national anthem

“You got fans booing you for individuals deciding for what they think in. Millions of other individuals support this cause and we talked about with every other group and the league what we’re going to do and we have actually got fans booing us in our own arena. How disgraceful is that? Honestly, for absence of a much better word, it p **** d me off.
“You can’t even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me.”
Wednesday’s contest was the very first MLS match with fans given that the league was suspended in March in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cannon stated Dallas had actually notified both Nashville and the league that the players would kneel.
Cannon, 22, included after the 1-0 loss, played prior to almost 3,000 fans: “(Dallas gamer) Ryan Hollingshead, the very first thing he stated to me after we got up from the knee, he stated ‘I’m sorry.’
“I’m sorry for our fans since we had …