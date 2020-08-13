FC Dallas’ Reggie Cannon criticizes booing of players kneeling during national anthem

At least one fan might be heard voicing annoyance in Sky Sports’ protection as players from FC Dallas and Nashville knelt in demonstration versus racial oppression.

“You got fans booing you for individuals deciding for what they think in. Millions of other individuals support this cause and we talked about with every other group and the league what we’re going to do and we have actually got fans booing us in our own arena. How disgraceful is that? Honestly, for absence of a much better word, it p **** d me off.

“You can’t even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me.”

Wednesday’s contest was the very first MLS match with fans given that the league was suspended in March in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Cannon stated Dallas had actually notified both Nashville and the league that the players would kneel. He had, he stated, requested the national anthem to not be played. But on Saturday MLS Commisoner Don Garber stated the anthem would be played when fans were in attendance. In June, MLS stated in a statement that it supported players’ best to in harmony oppose during national anthems prior to video games, stating: “Major League Soccer stands by the ideals of freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest that are the hallmarks of the United States and Canada.” Cannon, 22, included after the 1-0 loss, played prior to almost 3,000 fans: “(Dallas gamer) Ryan Hollingshead, the very first thing he stated to me after we got up from the knee, he stated ‘I’m sorry.’ “I’m sorry for our fans since we had …

