FC Dallas, MLS condemn ‘appalling’ and ‘repulsive’ threats against Reggie Cannon

Players from both FC Dallas and Nashville SC, and match referees, knelt throughout the United States nationwide anthem prior to Wednesday’s match at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, to demonstration against racial oppression and support theBlack Lives Movement

But their tranquil demonstration was consulted with booing and, later on, Cannon, 22, told reporters the fan response was “absolutely disgusting.”

“We want to be clear: We love and support Reggie Cannon,” FC Dallas chairman and president Clark Hunt and president Dan Hunt stated in a joint declaration onThursday

“The racist remarks and death threats he has actually gotten are repulsive and undesirable.

“There is no place in our sport, or in our country for that matter, for the kind of horrific vitriol Reggie had to endure today. Hateful or violent threats are never warranted — especially when they are directed toward a member of our FC Dallas family.” First match considering that March Played prior to nearly 3,000 fans, the match in between Dallas and Nashville had actually been the very first MLS match for both groups– and the very first match prior to fans– considering that the league was suspended in March due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic. The fan response likewise drew sharp criticism from MLS commissioner Don Garber who, in an MLS declaration on Thursday, called a few of the remarks made on social networks …

Read The Full Article