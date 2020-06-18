FBI Tracks Down Leftist Arsonist Via Custom Etsy Shirt

A woman who lit two police cars unstoppable during protests in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was tracked down by the FBI using a custom shirt she was wearing which was sold on Etsy.

Shirt Crucial To Tracking Down Arsonist

Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal, 33, torched two Philadelphia PD cars through the Black Lives Matter riots in the town on May 30th. Blumenthal used a burning little bit of wood extracted from a police barricade to light the cars unstoppable.

While her face was covered with a bandana, she was wearing something that provided the FBI their first clue on the best way to track her – a custom t-shirt from Etsy that said “keep the immigrants, deport the racist.”

FBI investigators found that a user referred to as Xx Mv posted analysis the t-shirt on Etsy, noting how pleased she was with the fast shipping. The url of the profile was “alleycatlore,” which light emitting diode the FBI further later on. There managed then to track down a user referred to as “Lore-Elisabeth” on Postmark, a mobile fashion store. Further searches then revealed Blumenthal’s LinkedIn page, and from there it had been easy.

Photos of Blumenthal on her behalf employer’s internet site clearly show a tattoo that was also visible in instagram photos of the protests. After enough information was gathered, a subpoena sent by the FBI to the Etsy seller found that a Blumenthal did indeed get the shirt from the site, where point which was enough to arrest her.

US Attorney’s Office: Torching Police Cars A “Violent And Despicable Act”

“We at the U.S. Attorney’s Office fully support the First Amendment right of the people to assemble peaceably and to petition their government. But torching a police car has nothing to do with peaceful protest or any legitimate message. It is a violent and despicable act that will be prosecuted in this District to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain in a press release. “Anybody who engaged in such acts can stand by to put your hands behind your back and head to federal prison. We are coming for you.”

Blumenthal faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted, and a fine as high as $500,000.

FBI Doing Something Good For Once!

I find this whole case hilarious! Good on the FBI for doing something helpful for once, and catching criminals, as opposed to spying on the President and his allies for no reason at all.

Vice, in their article, said this showed the “dangers” of taking protest pictures, since they’re, of course, sympathetic to these communist agitators. What it truly shows, is that when you’re out taking photos of rioters, do allow the police know you keep these things!