FBI to investigate death of black man in Minnesota after arrest

Video of the incident in Minneapolis was posted on social media





The FBI will investigate the death of a black man in the US state of Minnesota after a video emerged displaying a policeman kneeling on his neck.

In the footage, the man, believed to be in his 40s, is heard groaning and repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” to the white officer.

The Minneapolis Police Department mentioned it was responding to a reported crime.

The incident echoed that of Eric Garner, a black man who died being arrested in 2014.

Garner was positioned in a chokehold and uttering the phrases “I can’t breathe” almost a dozen instances.

The phrase turned a rallying cry for activists protesting alleged police brutality towards individuals of color in the US.

The Minnesota Police admitted that the man in the footage filmed on Monday died after a “medical incident” in a “police interaction”.

He was suspected of committing a forgery, that means to have been fraudulently altering or making a false replica of a product.

At a press convention on Tuesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey described the incident as “completely and utterly messed up”.

“I believe what I saw and what I saw is wrong on every level,” Mr Frey mentioned. “Being black in America should not be a death sentence.”

It is the newest accusation of US police brutality towards African Americans. Recent high-profile circumstances embrace an officer in Maryland who fatally shot a man inside a patrol automobile.

The incident in Minneapolis on Monday night started after officers situated the man in his automobile, police said in a statement. They have been instructed the man, who has not been recognized, was “sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence”.

After being ordered to step away from the automobile, the man bodily resisted officers, in accordance to police. “Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress,” the assertion added.

In the 10-minute video filmed by a witness, the man is stored on the bottom by the officer and, at one level, says: “Don’t kill me”.

Witnesses urged the officer to take his knee off the man’s neck, noting that he was not shifting. One says, “His nose is bleeding”, whereas one other pleads, “Get off his neck.”

The man then seems immobile earlier than he’s placed on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Media playback is unsupported in your machine Media caption Eric Garner death conjures up an unlikely police experiment

Police mentioned no weapons have been used in the course of the incident and that physique digital camera footage had been handed to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the case. Two of the officers concerned have been placed on paid administrative depart.

After the video emerged, police mentioned in a press release: “As additional information has been made available, it has been determined that the Federal Bureau of Investigations will be a part of this investigation.”

Speaking to US media on Tuesday, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo mentioned the pressure’s insurance policies “regarding placing someone under control” shall be reviewed as half of the probe.

The FBI didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar – reportedly shortlisted as Joe Biden’s working mate – issued a press release calling for a “complete and thorough outside investigation.”

“Justice must be served for this man and his family, justice must be served for our community, justice must be served for our country,” she mentioned.

“I can’t breathe” turned a nationwide rallying cry towards police brutality in the US after the July 2014 death of Eric Garner.

Garner, an unarmed black man, uttered the phrase 11 instances after being detained by police on suspicion of illegally promoting unfastened cigarettes. They have been the ultimate phrases of the 43-year-old, who died after a police officer positioned him in a chokehold.

A metropolis health worker dominated the chokehold contributed to Garner’s death. The New York City police officer concerned in Garner’s lethal arrest was fired from the police pressure greater than 5 years later, in August 2019.