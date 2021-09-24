FBI take possible evidence from Brian Laundrie's home as search for Gabby Petito's fiancé continues
FBI take possible evidence from Brian Laundrie's home as search for Gabby Petito's fiancé continues

After many hours spent and many items removed, the FBI’s search of the family home of Gabby Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in Florida ended. But authorities are continuing to look for the man who, according to his family, disappeared three days after Petito was reported missing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR