FBI Says ‘Noose’ Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage Was Just A Misunderstanding! Huh?!

Well, here’s some good news: apparently NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wasn’t the target of a hate crime all things considered!

As we reported, the FBI launched a study after a noose was discovered in the 26-year-old driver’s garage stall Sunday afternoon. Seeing as Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver on its elite Cup series, had needed the sport to ban the displays of the confederate flag at its tracks earlier this month, officials feared that someone committed a targeted attack on Wallace in response.

But, based on the feds, the whole lot was merely a misunderstanding!

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that the bureau concluded its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway, and found that the “noose” was actually a “garage door pull rope” in the basic model of a noose. What’s more, it had been positioned there considering that the fall of 2019 — well before Wallace was assigned the garage stall a week ago.

The statement read:

“On Monday, fifteen FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway. After a thorough report on the facts and evidence surrounding the event, we now have concluded that no federal crime was committed. The FBI learned that garage number 4, where in actuality the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose within garage #4 was for the reason that garage as soon as October 2019. Although the noose is currently known to have been around in garage #4 in 2019, nobody may have known Mr. Wallace will be assigned to garage #4 last week. The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our as a result of NASCAR, Mr. Wallace and everyone who cooperated with this particular investigation.”

That’s a relief!

The FBI was summoned on Monday morning after having a member of Wallace’s No. 43 team discovered the noose in the garage stall the previous day and reported it to NASCAR.

While the incident was a false alarm, what came from it had been very real — and heartwarming throughout such a distressing time. On Monday night, NASCAR’s drivers and crew members pushed Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet to the leading of the grid prior to the start of the race and stood with him in a show of unity against racism.

We’re glad to hear it was a false alarm in a time where so many actual, violent hate crimes still occur.