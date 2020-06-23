FBI Says ‘No Crime’ In Bubba Wallace Case, Noose Had Been In Garage Since ’19

Breaking News

The FBI says the noose present in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama was there since 2019 — and they have determined “no crime was committed.”

In fact, NASCAR says the item involved is a “garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose” that had been found in the garage since last Fall.

NASCAR adds, “Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.”

The FBI — along with U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town — just explained the situation.

“On Monday, fifteen FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed.”

According to the FBI, Garage #4 — where the noose was found — was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week.

“Although the noose is now known to have been in Garage #4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to Garage #4 last week.”

The FBI and the U.S. prosecutors says your decision not to pursue federal charges is proper “after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws.”