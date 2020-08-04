FBI says audit found only minor errors in FISA warrants

The company’s audit filed with the FISA court took a look at practically 7,000 truths in a sample of 29 applications the FBI provided to the court in current years, following a scathing independent report on errors and issues in warrants in the Russia examination.

The findings recommend the FBI’s sloppiness in obtaining foreign intelligence wiretaps is not as serious as its critics in the Trump administration and Congress have actually declared.

“The complete absence in the twenty-nine applications of material errors impacting probable cause should instill confidence in the FBI’s use of its FISA authorities,” FBI acting basic counsel Dawn Browning informed the court in a sworn declaration. “The overwhelming majority of factual assertions — approximately 6,568 — were determined not to be erroneous at all, materially or otherwise. Of the errors that were identified, many were minor typographical errors, such as a misspelled word, and date errors.”

FISA, or the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, enables the FBI to utilize wiretaps for nationwide security and other foreign intelligence-gathering factors– an investigative technique that can be a politically questionable problem that evaluates the limitations of Americans’ rights and federal police powers. The FBI and Justice Department should make its wiretap demands in …

