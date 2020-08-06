FBI Raid On Jake Paul’s House Connected To Arizona Mall Riot; Guns Seized Following Days Of ‘Big Loud Explosions’ On Property

Now we know a little bit more about what went down Wednesday morning when agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shockingly raided YouTube star Jake Paul‘s sprawling mansion property in Calabasas, California on a sealed search warrant.

According to a statement released by the bureau to local news media later in the day, agents are investigating criminal acts related to an incident that took place back in May at the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. This was amid the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests in response to Minnesota resident George Floyd‘s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

As you’ll recall, the 23-year-old vlogger was at the Phoenix-area mall that infamous night. Law enforcement officials have called the incident a “riot,” citing cases of mass looting and trespassing by multiple parties. Paul was arrested for being at the mall at the time of the incident, and at one point faced misdemeanor charges for his alleged role therein, but those charges were since dropped and he’s denied being there for anything more than seeking to film content for his YouTube channel.

Well now, in a statement to ABC 7 and other local El Lay news outlets, the FBI has indicated they aren’t…