FBI phone probe links al Qaeda to Saudi who killed 3 at Florida base – Middle East Monitor

The FBI cracked the iPhone encryption of the Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three American sailors in a December assault at a US naval base in Florida and located proof linking him to al Qaeda, Attorney General William Barr mentioned on Monday.

The shooter, Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, was killed by legislation enforcement in the course of the December 6, 2019 assault.

He was on the base as a part of a US Navy coaching program designed to foster links with international allies.

The Justice Department succeeded in unlocking the encryption on the shooter’s iPhone after Apple Inc declined to accomplish that, Barr instructed reporters on a convention name.

“The information from the phone has already proved invaluable,” Barr mentioned.

Barr known as on Congress to take action-forcing Apple and different tech firms to assist legislation enforcement businesses get by way of encryption throughout felony investigations.

He added:

Apple’s choice has harmful penalties. Many of the expertise firms that advocate most loudly for warrant-proof encryption … are at the identical time prepared to accommodate authoritarian regimes.

Apple didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. In January, it mentioned that it was working with the FBI on the investigation.

“We reject the characterisation that Apple has not provided substantive assistance in the Pensacola investigation,” it mentioned at the time. “Our responses to their many requests since the attack have been timely, thorough, and are ongoing.”

In February, an audio recording purporting to be from the Islamist militant group al Qaeda within the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claimed duty for the deadly assault, however it supplied no proof.

Prior to the taking pictures spree, which additionally wounded eight individuals, the shooter posted criticism of US wars and quoted slain al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden on social media.

“The evidence we have been able to develop … shows that the Pensacola attack was actually the brutal culmination of years of planning,” FBI Director Christopher Wray mentioned on the identical name, including that proof confirmed Alshamrani had been radicalized by 2015.

Barr has mentioned the Saudi authorities didn’t have any superior warnings of the taking pictures.

However, in January, Saudi Arabia withdrew its remaining 21 cadets from the US army coaching program and introduced them again to Saudi Arabia, after the Justice Department’s investigation revealed that a few of them had accessed little one pornography or had social media accounts containing Islamic extremist or anti-American content material.

