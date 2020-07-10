FBI offers $10,000 reward in search for missing Amish teen

The FBI has joined the ongoing search for a missing Amish teenager from Pennsylvania, offering a $10,000 reward for home elevators the whereabouts of the 18-year-old who disappeared three weeks ago after leaving church.

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, never came ultimately back home following the church service in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on June 21.

The federal agency is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that could lead police to Stoltzfoos and anyone or people responsible for her disappearance.

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18 (left), never came ultimately back home on June 21 after church in East Lampeter Township, Pennsylvania. The FBI has released a composite of Stoltzfoos as she might appear without her traditional Amish garb (right)

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information ultimately causing Stolzfoos and the person responsible for her disappearance

The FBI also has released a visual composite of Stoltzfoos as she may possibly appear without her conventional Amish bonnet on with her hair down, and wearing street clothes as opposed to a dress and apron.

‘Our focus is on finding Linda,’ FBI spokesperson Carrie Adamowski told Daily Local News.

Lancaster County could be the oldest Amish community in North America and one of the nation’s two largest Amish settlements.

Stoltzfoos was last seen at around 12.30pm on June 21 on a farm on Stumptown Road, in the community called Bird-In-Hand, wearing a tan dress with a white apron, a white cape and a black head covering.

Members of the Amish community in Lancaster County searched for the missing woman last month

A day after her disappearance, teams of volunteers with dogs and horses attempt to try and find her

‘There’s no reason to think that she wanted to leave,’ Lt Matt Hess, of the East Lampeter Township Police Department, said after her disappearance.

‘She did not indicate to anyone that she wanted to go take a trip, so it is very out of character for Linda to do this.

‘So, it changed the circumstances in the sense that there clearly was no pre-planned events or reasons for her never to come back home.’

Hess noted in an interview with NBC10 that while it just isn’t unheard of that Amish teenagers would want to hightail it to ‘see the world,’ there is no indication that Stoltzfoos had ever expressed interest in leaving the community.

‘We want Linda to understand that if she’s watching or listening to this, she is perhaps not in any trouble,’ Hess said. ‘We are just concerned for her welfare.’

Members of the city began searching for Stoltzfoos the next Monday morning and continued into the evening.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up to search for the missing young woman, according to a Facebook page that details search efforts and includes photos and videos from the scene.

For hours, volunteers scoured fields and streams for Stoltzfoos. In the evening, 15 horses with riders were dispatched to simply help search for Stoltzfoos.

Members of the tight-knight religious community held a vigil on Wednesday to pray for Stoltzfoos’ get back.

Bird-in-Hand is known for its large Amish citizenry, and tourists come to go to the Amish Village heritage museum.

Pennsylvania and Ohio have the greatest concentration of Amish communities, with 50 Amish groups in each state.

Fields, hedgerows and bushes were searched by volunteers wanting to locate Linda Stoltzfoos

The Pennsylvania Amish are known to be private people who genuinely believe that God has called them to a straightforward life of faith, discipline, dedication and humility.

Shunning technology, they genuinely believe that the Amish religion should really be practiced, perhaps not displayed, and translated in to daily living as opposed to focused on tangible symbols or complicated religious rituals.

Stoltzfoos’ disappearance came per month after a 21-year-old US Air Force airman was arrested for allegedly killing Mennonite Sunday school teacher Sasha Krause, 27, in Arizona.

Both the Amish and Mennonites belong to the Anabaptist denomination of Christianity and dress in similar garb, but unlike the Amish, the Mennonites permit the use of some modern technological advances in their daily lives.

Stoltzfoos is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair, standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 125lbs.

Anyone with home elevators her whereabouts, or the circumstances of her disappearance is being asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.