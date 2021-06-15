The FBI has warned lawmakers that online QAnon conspiracy theorists may carry out more acts of violence as they move from serving as “digital soldiers” to taking action in the real world following the January 6 US Capitol attack.
FBI issues warning about QAnon
Hanna Shardi
