FBI investigating whether 2 separate shooting deaths of California officers are related

A sgt with the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office has been killed within a shooting within Ben Lomond Saturday, plus two additional officers have been hurt throughout an jump involving a new suspect along with explosive gadgets, Sheriff Jim Hart stated.

“The investigation into the incident in Ben Lomond, Calif. is ongoing,” typically the FBI San Francisco business office told CNN in an assertion. “We are working with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department to determine a possible motive and/or links to other crimes committed in the Bay Area, to include the shooting of the FPS officers in Oakland.”

The believe in the Santa Cruz shooting is an service sergeant from Travis Air Force Base, according to second Lt. Mike Longoria, general public affairs police officer for the foundation.

The FBI is searching for information about a new white truck that may be from the crime within Oakland. ‘This is the most detrimental day of which I’ve experienced’ Around 1:30 pm upon Saturday, Santa Cruz deputies responded to a new call with regards to a suspicious truck parked off-road. The unknown caller saw firearms and bomb-making materials in the van, in line with the sheriff’s section. When deputies arrived at typically the scene, typically the van has been seen departing the area. Deputies followed the automobile until it attained a house in Ben Lomond. Deputies were after that ambushed along with gunfire plus multiple improvised explosives, departing one mouthpiece dead while others injured, typically the sheriff’s section said within a press release. 38-year-old Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller has been shot plus taken to a healthcare facility where he has been pronounced deceased. Gutzwiller was with the sheriff’s department considering that 2006, Hart said. Another deputy has been struck by way of a car because the suspect fled the property plus either chance or hit by shrapnel, Hart extra. After typically the suspect fled, the region received phone calls about a carjacking. When officers got to of which area, typically the suspect has been shot whilst being caught. The believe reportedly has been armed. He survived in addition to was handled and launched from the clinic, according to the pr release. The believe faces costs for the killing of Gutzwiller and other criminal offences, the section stated. “In my 32 year career, this is the worst day that I’ve ever experienced,” Hart said in launching the loss of Gutzwiller. “He was the kind of person we all hope to be. Today, we lost a hero. We are grateful to have known him and we mourn with his family.”

