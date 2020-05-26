FBI Investigating Man’s Death After Disturbing Video Shows Cops Kneeling On His Neck During Arrest

This is so terrible…

A black man believed to be in his 40s has handed away after having a “medical incident” whereas being detained by Minneapolis law enforcement officials on Monday. The man, who was apparently being investigated amid a report of a “forgery in progress” within the Minnesota city, was proven on video being pressured to the bottom by an officer, who later held his knee into the person’s neck to maintain him down.

The clip (HERE) is difficult to look at, however virtually instantly went viral after first being posted to Facebook by an eyewitness. As the person was rendered basically helpless whereas on the bottom, he may be heard clearly screaming “I cannot breathe” as officers held him down and bystanders continued to assemble round.

According to a police spokesperson, officers first approached the person at round 8:00 pm native time on Monday evening. They believed him to be underneath the affect, based on the Washington Post, and after the person stepped out of his automotive, officers famous:

“[The man] physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and realized that the suspect was suffering a medical distress, officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later.”

Darnella Frazier, the girl who shot the video which has since gone viral, spoke in a separate social media video hours later, recounting what she noticed yesterday:

“When I walked up, he was already on the ground. The cops, they was pinning him down by his neck and he was crying. They wasn’t trying to take him serious … The police killed him, bro, right in front of everybody. He was crying, telling them like, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and everything. They killed this man.”

Now, with witnesses (and now social media viewers) skeptical about whether or not the “medical distress” wasn’t truly brought on by the officers themselves, the FBI and state authorities are formally investigating the person’s demise.

City leaders in Minneapolis are calling for a fast response, too; metropolis councilwoman Andrea Jenkins spoke to native outlet KARE concerning the tragic demise, saying:

“Our community continues to be traumatized again, and again and again. We must demand answers.”

