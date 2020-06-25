FBI director says bureau is looking into possible foreign influence in Floyd protests

“We have certainly seen in the past a variety of foreign adversaries looking to amplify controversy in this country and they use state media, they use social media, some of that is through propaganda, some of that is through disinformation, some that is through just fake information,” Wray said in an interview with Fox News.

“And we are looking carefully at the prospect of foreign influence or foreign interference in all the protest activities (that’s) occurred over the last few weeks,” that he said.

Thousands of Americans took to the streets in recent weeks following the deaths of Floyd and other Black Americans to protest police violence and what they do say is systemic racism in law enforcement agencies. As a few of the demonstrations turned violent and destructive, some authorities have leveled allegations of foreign influence.

“The violence that occurred during the protest over the past few weeks is driven by a variety of different motivations and ideologies, it’s not all the work of any single ideology movement or group,” Wray said. “We certainly have a number of active ongoing investigations into violent anarchist extremists.”