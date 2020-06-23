FBI concludes that Bubba Wallace not victim of hate crime over noose incident | Nascar

The FBI says that the noose present in the team garage of Bubba Wallace, Nascar’s only black full-time driver, was not part of a hate crime.

“The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall,” Nascar said in a statement. “This was clearly well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment.

“We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and so are thankful to understand that this is not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for several who love racing.”

The FBI said you will see no charges over the incident.

A crew member found the noose at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday plus it was reported to Nascar. An investigation involving the justice department and FBI premiered on Monday, two weeks after Wallace had started an effective campaign to get rid of the Confederate flag from Nascar events. The removal was not welcomed by some fans who paraded the flag outside the Talladega track at the week-end.

Before Monday’s race at Talladega, Wallace was given a stirring show of support by his fellow drivers and the pit crews, who pushed his car to leading of the grid. Wallace broke down in tears following the gesture.

“This sport is changing,” Wallace said after the race. “The prerace deal was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to witness in my life. From all the supporters, from drivers to crew members, everybody here, the badass fan base, thank you guys for coming out. This is truly incredible, and I’m glad to be a part of this sport.”

Nascar has only had four black drivers in its 72-year history, and has for ages been known for elements of racism in its fanbase. Another noose was bought at a racetrack in California on Saturday, and a study is yet to be concluded.