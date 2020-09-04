FBI arrests 2 Missouri men who traveled to Kenosha with guns, body armor | News Headlines

ENJOYABLE MEADOW,Wis (KMOV.com)– Two Missouri men have actually been charged with unlawful ownership of guns after the FBI was tipped off that the set was headed to Kenosha,Wisconsin

The FBI stated they discovered Michael Karmo, 40, and Cody Smith, 33, at a hotel in Pleasant Praire, Wisconsin which has to do with 7 miles beyondKenosha

A police in Iowa tipped off the FBI that Karmo and another male were driving to Kenosha to loot and perhaps “pick people off,” according to charging files. Karmo apparently sent out an image to the tipster of himself holding a rifle with the other male holding what appeared to be a shotgun, the FBI stated. He sent out another text with an image of himself with a rifle stating “This is the game changer.”

Agents tracked the set to the hotel onSept 1. They were permitted to search the hotel space and the men’s vehicle. the FBI stated they discovered an Armory AR-15 attack rifle, a Mossberg 500 AB 12-Gauge shotgun, 2 pistols, a silencer, ammo, body armor, a drone and cannabis.

Smith informed the FBI that he and Karmo cohabited …