FBI Agents Raid Jake Paul’s House On A Sealed Search Warrant! Holy S**T!

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents robbed Jake Paul‘s house in Calabasas, California early Wednesday early morning, and seriously– WTF is going on?!

It wasn’t right away clear exactly what the agents were looking for at the 23- year-old YouTube super star’s house, embeded in a trendy location northwest of Los Angeles, and it didn’t improve after feds spoke with journalism.

Related: Jake Paul Tweets And Quickly Deletes Unnecessary Shot At Zayn Malik!

The bureau was incredibly tight-lipped about their warrant for the Paul house in a declaration to the media. Los Angeles news station ABC 7 reported that FBI authorities weren’t able to talk about the search as it belonged to an “active investigation,” with a main including (listed below):

“The affidavit in support of the search warrant is sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation.”

Whoa!!!

Whatever they are examining, it’s clear the feds suggest company. TMZ has video footage of the bureau’s departure from Paul’s house after their search, and our jaws dropped when we saw all the military-looking men and armored cars and trucks they drew out simply to search the questionable vlogger’s pad:

What in the world might this examination have to do with?! Reports are still really sporadic; it’s unclear whether …