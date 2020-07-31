FBI agent Joe Cantamessa, Netflix ‘Fear City’ subject, details undercover infiltration of New York’s mob bosses

The Italian-American stated his work, in addition to hundreds of others on the case, was the very first time in his life he had actually seen the RICO statute utilized to suppress the criminal activity households who had their hand in managing numerous attire throughout New York City.

‘ THE LAST NARC’ DIRECTOR REMEMBERS HANDGUN BEING PULLED ON HIM THROUGHOUT DOCUSERIES CHECKING OUT DEA AGENT’S DEATH

“You know, because I’m an Italian-American and my family all originated in the Bronx – everybody, my parents were born in this country, but of course, their parents all migrated over – there was always an understanding and an acknowledgment of how the Mafia was playing a role in various neighborhoods and various businesses,” described Cantamessa.

“So, you know, having that grow up in the back of my mind in conversations and a little bit of the associations that I became aware of from different family members, I started to realize that things were pretty expanded.”

WHATEVER COMING TO AND LEAVING NETFLIX IN AUGUST 2020

The operative, who was typically described as a “black bag man” for his competent operate in going into suspects’ houses, cars and trucks and hangouts where he set up concealed listening gadgets and security cams, stated he was fluent in how to mix in with the mafia through his own household.

“My uncle– Uncle Bruno– was the Singer Sewing [machine] associate for the garment district. And lo and behold, he had lots of buddies who operated in that specific location,” statedCantamessa “And if you wanted a coat or, you know, a mink coat or a leather coat, you went through the back door of someplace and somebody took care of you because of who you knew.”

“You know, my Uncle John, he worked in construction,” continuedCantamessa “He was clearly connected in some respects to making sure business was conducted in the proper manner. Another uncle worked in a car dealership.”

Despite recognizing with the foundations of how an orderly criminal activity household ran, the “black bag man” stated he didn’t completely understand the degree of the mob’s reach till he actively started working cases for the FBI.

STAR JEREMY STRONG ‘BEGGED’ AARON SORKIN ‘TO SPRAY HIM WITH REAL TEAR GAS’ FOR NETFLIX MOVIE, DIRECTOR SAYS

“You got to really realize that the mob kind of guys are all over the place, but it doesn’t really come all together until you become actively involved in a law enforcement organization that is now asked and tasked with conducting the investigation and pulling it all together and under a newly devised, a relatively new statute called RICO,” stated the previous agent.

“So, now there was this business, you understand, there was constantly discuss the commission and the conference that the New York State Police observed in upstate New York several years prior to. And then, lastly, we get one on our own terms in our own city that has all the heads of the household getting involved. So there were several discoveries from the case team and, of course, management. And plainly that was shared right away with the district attorneys and, you understand, Rudy [Giuliani] particularly. So the interest just increased as increasingly more details was being gathered.”

Cantamessa stated the bureau wished to remove these criminal activity households promptly and silently and included that due to their passion, representatives needed to sustain extreme training in order to establish and determine broad techniques to penetrating the mob.

“This was actually the very first direct application [of the RICO statute] that I realised of, which’s why it was a new technique,” he stated. “And I think this show or some other ones, there were some references to familiarity and training sessions that were provided to management where the prosecutors and the senior management from the FBI would collectively get to the training to understand what the approach should be.”

CHRIS EVANS, RYAN GOSLING LAND NETFLIX RESPONSIBILITY IN $200 M SPY THRILLER

Added the operative: “And that just changed the priorities or adjusted the priorities as to how and what was going to be done in terms of resources being expended in the various areas towards collecting evidence from the various families.”

Although he was commonly accountable for setting up numerous bugging gadgets over the course of the Bureau’s RICO examination, Cantamessa is determined that as the technical manager, he never ever heard any of the audiotapes from the wiretaps– a developed application that permitted possible deniability.

“I was the technical supervisor. I oversaw the work of 15 to 18 technically-trained agents and we never listened to anything,” he stated. “We only had to do a soundcheck, an audio check, a continuity check and we were never part of that chain of custody for any overhears, whether it be a wiretap, a microphone install or even a video review.”

One of those unwary marks Cantamessa handled to bug was Gambino criminal activity member of the family Angelo Ruggiero, who required his telephone fixed and produced the best cover for Cantamessa to do his thing.

‘ TIGER KING’ STAR JEFF LOWE SPEAKS UP ABOUT USDA EXAMINATION OF HIS ZOO, CALLS ITS FINDINGS MISLEADING

Added Cantamessa: “That was all left up to the case squad, the case agents, and in many cases, they even had to employ translation specialists because all of the conversations were not always in English. So the tech people and including myself never listened to a live feed and we’re happy not to. That’s why we were never in court. You know, we were never being asked and tasked for some explanation or some interpretation.”

On the other hand of that, Cantamessa described that the details of his group’s technical setups– which were performed throughout “nighttime, weekend, surreptitious entry”– were never ever shown case team management or other representatives.

“We did not want them to have the information and knowledge with regard to our installation, whether it be the technique of the install or the concealment if there was one,” he stated. “So they never would be compelled on the stand to answer a question or describe something that they had no knowledge of. So we kept our information in our camp, they kept their evidence of the crime in their camp and we didn’t cross over and that was a good way of doing business.”

He stated he can rely on 2 hands the number of times he set up bugs throughout the daytime hours.

“That was a last resort when we could not get in after-hours surreptitiously because of an occupancy issue or a trafficking issue,” Cantamessa stated. “In a couple of instances we had others doing partial installations in the daytime – maybe lay some wiring outside that I could connect to after I get inside.”

NETFLIX’S ‘TRIALS OF GABRIEL FERNANDEZ’ IS A ‘CASE-STUDY’ INTO NATIONWIDE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SECRECY, PRODUCERS SAY

“So that was the last resort. And they were impossible tasks. I mean, according to people, we can never get in but that was not an insurmountable object for my group or for me personally. Most of the time we were successful in the 99th percentile.”

Cantamessa stated in hindsight, he is deeply happy of the work he and his accomplices performed, including that’s the factor to his fondness for stating “yes” whenever approached by Hollywood filmmakers to inform his story.

“I guess there’s a little bit of mystique. There’s the mystery that goes along with that. The fact that a lot of these players are known – they’re very nice family people, they take care of friends and neighbors, don’t cross them, etc.,” Cantamessa stated of the market’s attraction towards mafia history. “When you get into an investigation that is targeting people that are conducting some criminal activity, and you know for a fact that they’d kill you just as soon as look at you – it kind of puts a different kind of edge on the work.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He in cases there was constantly an aspect of surprise and danger that had to be taken.

“So when you finally get that done and you can actually hear the conversation in the words of the subject discussing the criminal activity, whether it be some extortion, some loan-sharking, some murder, you know, it’s always the best evidence to have a tape. It’s always going to be the most convincing. And, of course, it plays nicely to Hollywood and the movie set.”