Fawzia Koofi: Afghan negotiator and campaigner shot by gunmen



Fawzia Koofi is among the couple of Afghan females to have actually gone to talks with the Taliban





An attack on among the only females participating in settlements with the Taliban was a “cowardly and criminal” effort to interfere with the Afghan peace procedure, the United States envoy has actually stated.

Zalmay Khalilzad stated he was “relieved” that Fawzia Koofi had actually left Friday’s shooting “without serious injury”.

Ms Koofi was shot in the ideal arm while taking a trip with her sibling.

The Taliban have actually rejected they lagged the attack, which came as the 2 sides gotten ready for talks.

The militant group has actually formerly declined to work out straight with the Afghan federal government, however consented to participate in the talks intending to end nearly twenty years of dispute after reaching an arrangement with the United States in February.

As part of the contract, the Afghan federal government needed to launch 5,000 Taliban detainees. On Thursday, it started launching the last 400 militants. Talks are anticipated to begin in Qatar after the last detainee is launched.