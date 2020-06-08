Faustino Anjorin: Chelsea midfielder set to sign new deal despite Premier League interest | Football News





Faustino Anjorin made his first-team debut in September

Faustino Anjorin is set to turn down interest from a few of the Premier League’s biggest clubs and sign a new long-term contract with Chelsea.

The 18-year-old’s current deal expires in a year’s time, and Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal were all keen to sign him.

Borussia Dortmund were also thinking about taking Anjorin to Germany, but Chelsea are now set to make sure he will extend his remain in west London.

Frank Lampard fought hard to keep Anjorin at Stamford Bridge and handed him his first-team debut in the 7-1 Carabao Cup win against Grimsby in September 2019.

Anjorin also made his Premier League debut in the 4-0 victory over Everton in March – Chelsea’s final match before the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He has been at Chelsea since joining their U7 development programme over a decade ago.



