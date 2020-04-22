Fauci warns protests will ‘backfire,’ slow economic recovery

Monday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke out against demonstrators protesting against the government lockdown.

Fauci said that defying preventive measures for the pandemic might lead to a resurgence of the disease, which could result in further extending the lockdown.

The United States witnessed several anti-lockdown protests crop up over the last couple of days. The states with the most significant number of protests are Colorado, Texas, Michigan, and Minnesota.

“Clearly this is something that this is hurting …. but unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery, economically, is not going to happen.” — NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci on protests against stay-at-home orders. pic.twitter.com/n7x3cunEAm — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

A crowd of around 1000 people came out in the streets on Monday at the state capitol to protest against closed businesses due to the government lockdown. The protestors claimed that reports of the pandemic are overblown by the media and that the lockdown was causing much harm to the already failing economy.

Dr. Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, criticized the protests after the President signaled his support for the protestors on Twitter.

Trump signaled his approval last Friday in a number of tweets and called to “liberate” Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia. He claimed that the Democratic governors of the three states went too far with the restrictions.

According to a poll conducted by CAPS/Harris, 75 percent of the people support a full shutdown of the U.S.

source