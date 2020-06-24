Fauci warns of disturbing trend as Trump ignores viral surge

Trump spent the day in Arizona and held a rally in Phoenix, a city where mask wearing is mandatory in public. But he refused to don a face covering, along side many supporters who attended his indoor event. And he delighted his fans by reciting a racist name for the virus referencing its origin in China.

“Kung flu?” Trump said, prompting roars from his crowd.

Fauci, who has consistently expressed concern at the wave of aggressive economic openings championed by the President, warned that another couple of weeks “are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges that we’re seeing in Florida, in Texas, in Arizona, and in other states. They’re not the only ones that are having a difficulty.”

Increasing cases of the herpes virus, which usually do not represent the “second wave” doctors have long feared but more a broadening of the first wave that crashed onto coastal cities and urban areas, are beginning to frame up a daunting question for state and national political leaders: will the problem get so very bad that a go back to more restrictive and even stay at home measures will need to be viewed?

Such a step — by mostly Republican state governors, some of whom have pledged you will see no go back to lockdowns — would result in a huge confrontation with the President, who sees an immediate economic resurgence as crucial to his hopes of winning a second term.

States like Arizona, Texas and Florida are moving in the incorrect direction, and there are increasing warnings that when they stick to their current course that hospitals might be overwhelmed in weeks and months in the future, leaving leaders with excruciating choices of whether to reverse openings or to somehow surge medical capacity to manage an increasing death toll.

Texas recorded a new single day record of 5,489 new infections . Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, a key Trump ally, warned Monday that daily positive cases, hospitalizations, and the positivity rate were all spiking in the Lone Star State and could require serious action.

“If we were to experience another doubling of those numbers over the next month, that would mean that we are in an urgent situation where tougher actions will be required to make sure that we do contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

But Lina Hidalgo, a judge in Harris County which includes the city of Houston, warned that authorities didn’t have a month to hold back.

“We are in the second highest level of threat, of concern,” Hidalgo told CNN’s John King on Tuesday.

“And if these things continue, and I am looking at it on a day-to-day basis, we would have to go to red at which point my recommendation would be for everybody to stay home again.”

Nation on ‘its knees’

The hope of individuals were the states that reopened first would find a way to do this without triggering a surge in new cases and so begin to mitigate the terrible economic cost and knock-on psychological effects of lockdowns. But some 25 states are now seeing new infections rising, as the situation is steady in 12 and down in 13. It is dispiriting that the picture generally seems to get a little worse each day. States like Michigan and California, which includes already experienced painful months, have seen their curves commence to rise again. And while states like New York and the Washington urban centers begin to emerge from lockdowns, the worsening data elsewhere offers daunting omens.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield told exactly the same hearing that Fauci addressed on Tuesday, in a comment unlikely to please Trump, that the virus had “brought this nation to its knees.”

“We’ve all done the best that we can do to tackle this virus,” Redfield said, pleading for more investment in the country’s health infrastructure.

Trump has taken care of immediately the latest flashing warnings signs with denial, anger, concern for their own political prospects and by continuing to keep the kind of events — an indoor, rally style appearance in hard-hit Arizona on Tuesday — that flout basic advice from their own government’s top experts and might expose attendees to infections, serious illness or death and help further transmit infections.

Trump took a jab at Fauci’s approval ratings in a tweet on Tuesday, then insisted that he had not been kidding within the weekend when he told supporters he previously told staff to decelerate coronavirus testing — after senior aides had tried to explain away the comment as in jest.

“I don’t kid, let me just tell you, let me make it clear,” Trump said before leaving for Arizona. “By having more tests, we have more cases,” that he added. Experts say testing is the key to tracking true incidence of the condition and breaking chains of infections. Fauci said that the US in the offing to test more individuals not fewer. And while Trump’s claims that the usa leads the planet in gross numbers of tests produced, the total conducted over five months — 22 million, according to Redfield — is far short of what health experts say is important in per capita terms to defeat the virus.

According to a Harvard University report, the US needs 5 million tests daily and 20 million could be required to fully mobilize the economy. By way of comparison around capacity, the town of Beijing alone says it can now test 1 million people per day.

Trump cofounds logic, own officials on testing

The President also barely mentioned the coronavirus during his visit to Arizona on Tuesday, preferring to tout his border wall and tripped a new culture war spat over the pulling down of statues of historic Americans tainted by racism. This despite the fact that the Grand Canyon state is recording daily record highs in terms of new coronavirus infections.

While officials like Fauci are denied a White House platform and face criticism from Trump, officials without any medical expertise, like Larry Kudlow, director of the United States Economic Council, are liberated to go on tv and make inaccurate assessments of the problem.

“There are some hotspots. We’re on it. We know how to deal with this stuff now,” Kudlow told CNBC on Monday.

The President’s events meanwhile send the wrong message on precautions like social distancing and the wearing of masks — which are the only current tools to fight a virus for which you will find few treatments, no current cure with no vaccine.

“Here in the United States, as we’re opening up we’re seeing increases in cases, we’re seeing once again hospitals getting overwhelmed,” Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC, told CNN’s “New Day.”

“Hopefully we’re improving in terms of our knowledge of how to treat people, and so that may lead to some better outcomes for some. And that’s encouraging. But we have a long way to go, and we can’t count on the virus toning down in terms of how it attacks.”