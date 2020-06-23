Fauci warns about ‘distrubing surge of infections’ hitting Florida, Texas and Arizona

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress Tuesday that he is seeing a ‘disturbing surge of infections’ of the coronavirus and said it’s something he’s ‘quite concerned’ about.

‘Right now the next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our power to address those surgings that we’re seeing in Florida, in Texas, in Arizona, and in other states,’ Fauci told members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Fauci also denied that he was ever asked by President Trump to decelerate COVID-19 testing.

‘I, as a part of the taskforce, and my colleagues on the taskforce to my knowledge – I understand for sure – to my knowledge none of us have ever been told to decelerate on testing,’ Fauci testified Tuesday. ‘That is a fact.’

The president has been in warm water for commenting at his Saturday rally that he’d asked government officials to ‘slow the testing down, please,’ in order for the U.S. to have lower coronavirus case numbers.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump denied that he was making a joke – that has been the White House’s official defense of his remarks.

‘I do not kid,’ the president said as he departed the White House for Arizona – one of the burgeoning coronavirus hot spots. ‘By having more tests. We find more cases,’ he continued, adding that testing was a ‘double-edged sword.’

Testifying before Congress Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is seeing a ‘disturbing surge of infections’ of the coronavirus in states including Florida, Arizona and Texas

Dr. Anthony Fauci finds a hearing Tuesday in-front of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. During his testimony that he denied ever being asked by President Trump to slow down COVID-19 testing in the United States

Dr. Anthony Fauci is captured taking a selfie as lawmakers begin to arrive for Tuesday’s House hearing before the Energy and Commerce Committee

President Trump answered, ‘I do not kid,’ when asked about comments he made Saturday night that suggested he had ordered government officials to decelerate COVID-19 testing in the U.S. so the country would have lower case numbers

Since the president made the comments, his staff has had to play clean-up, including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany who said Monday that President Trump was speaking ‘in jest’

At Monday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president was speaking ‘in jest’ when that he said that he ordered coronavirus testing to be slowed up so the country had fewer cases

President Trump originally made the comments throughout Saturday night’s rally in Tulsa, which marked initially he officially returned to the cmpaign trail because the coronavirus pandemic cancelled large-scale gatherings

On Capitol Hill, Fauci said the U.S. planned to complete more testing, as it was a way to acquire some of the ‘community spread’ under control.

Fauci said the U.S. could possibly be conducting ‘much more surveillance if you want to get your arms around and understand exactly what’s going on in community spread.’

‘You have to have the manpower, the machine, the testing, to identify, isolate and contact trace in a effective way,’ Fauci said. ‘So when you see those increases you can comprehend where they truly are coming from and do something about them.’

Trump’s political rival, presumptive Democratic nominee, continued hitting him Tuesday over the testing comments, calling them ‘stunning and outrageous.’

The White House has played clean-up since Saturday, with Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro saying Sunday on CNN that the president was being ‘tongue-in-cheek.’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany used similar phrasing at the briefing Monday, saying the president’s comments were made ‘in jest.’

‘Any suggestion that testing has been curtailed is not rooted in fact,’ she said.

She added that 26.7 million coronavirus tests have already been administered.

‘The president was wanting to expose what the media oftentimes does is they ignore the proven fact that the United States has more cases because we now have more testing,’ she explained. ‘We are leading the world on testing.’

‘It was a comment that he manufactured in jest. It was a comment he made in passing,’ she added.

McEnany was then asked if the president ought to be making jokes about the coronavirus when more than 122,000 Americans have died.

‘He was not joking about coronavirus, I just said he was joking about the media and their failure to know the fact that whenever you test more you’ll also find more cases,’ she replied.

Before the briefing Monday, Trump was interviewed by broadcast journalist Joe St. George and that he twice dodged the question of whether he told government officials to slow down COVID-19 testing.

When a reporter pointed to the president’s Monday comments – and how he did not say any such thing about making them ‘in jest’ – McEnany replied, ‘The president instead used that chance to extoll the truth that we’ve done more than 25 million tests.’

He boasted about those numbers on Tuesday as well.

‘We did 25-plus, 25 million tests. Think of that – 25 million. If you look at other countries they did 1 million, 2 million, 3 million. Big countries. We did 25 million, way more by double, triple, quadruple every other country,’ Trump said.

‘Therefore, with tests, we’re going to do have more cases. By having more cases, it sounds bad. But actually what it really is, is we’re finding people, many of those people are not sick,’ the president continued.

Trump added that since the U.S. is finding all these cases ‘we possess a low mortality rate.’

‘Just about the best on earth,’ that he said.

On Monday, the World Health Organization pushed right back on Trump’s assertion that cases were rising because of increased testing.

‘We don’t believe that it is a testing phenomenon,’ said Mike Ryan, the executive director of WHO’s emergencies program. ‘Clearly when you go through the hospital admissions, [they] may also be rising in a number of countries and deaths may also be rising.’

‘They’re perhaps not due to increased testing by itself. So there definitely is a shift in the sense that herpes is now well established on a global level,’ Ryan said at a press conference in Geneva.