Fauci unsure what Trump means by saying the country is ’rounding the corner on the virus’

“I’m not sure what he means,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Jim Acosta on “The Situation Room.”

“There are certain states that are actually doing well in the sense of that the case numbers are coming down.” However, Fauci continued, experts remain concerned by a number of states, including Montana, Michigan, Minnesota and the Dakotas, that are starting to see an uptick in the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive — an indication of spread of the virus.

“By the way, we are rounding the corner,” Trump said during a news briefing at the White House. “We are rounding the corner on the virus.”